Odinga's Presidential Secretariat Spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua announced that their presidential candidate would not attend the presidential debate.

The Presidential Debates Secretariat has announced that the debate will proceed as planned despite Raila Odinga's withdrawal.

In the statement issued on Sunday by Clifford Machoka, who is the head of the presidential debate secretariate, he acknowledged that the team had taken note of the concerns by both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

The presidential debate team stated that they would make the debate inclusive and representative as possible.

"The Kenya presidential debates secretariat 2022 has taken note of the positions taken by Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party regarding their participation in the 2022 presidential debate.

"We confirm to the public that the 2022 presidential debate will take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) main campus in Karen, Nairobi from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm," part of the statement read.

Azimio said that it 'would be a colossal mistake' for Raila to share a podium with William Ruto, whom they described as a person who lacks integrity.

"Unfortunately, a traditional debate structure with opposing candidates joined together on stage is a bad idea this year. Our competitor has proven over the course of his career that he will do and say anything in his ungovernable greed for power. Today as his campaign fails and supporters abandon him, he has become desperate," read the statement